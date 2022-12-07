commissioner

Eliza B. Johnson

Attorney Eliza B. Johnson has been appointed to fill a vacant court commission bench seat, the Yuma County Superior Court announced on Monday.

“I am honored to have the privilege to serve the people of Yuma County,” said Johnson, who prior to the appointment was with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for eight years. “I strive to provide an impartial and equitable experience to all who appear before me.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you