Attorney Eliza B. Johnson has been appointed to fill a vacant court commission bench seat, the Yuma County Superior Court announced on Monday.
“I am honored to have the privilege to serve the people of Yuma County,” said Johnson, who prior to the appointment was with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for eight years. “I strive to provide an impartial and equitable experience to all who appear before me.”
The seat was left open by the retirement of Judge Stephen J. Rouff, who retired from the Yuma County Bench after more than nine years of service.
Johnson was appointed to the position by Presiding Superior Court Judge David Haws and has already assumed her new role as Commissioner 2.
While court commissioners are not elected, they have the same powers as a judge to hear court cases and can make legally binding judgments. A comprehensive caseload will be issued to her in January.
The Yuma County Judicial Selection Committee met on Friday, Oct. 21, and interviewed three candidates: Nohemy Echavarria, San Luis Magistrate; Elizabeth Norton Punpayuk, private attorney for the firm of Benesch, Shadle & White PLC., and Johnson.
The Judicial Selection Committee chose Johnson as the top candidate and recommended her to Haws for appointment.
Yuma County Administrative Order 2021-02 sets forth the process of selecting judicial officers, indicating that the presiding judge makes the ultimate selection and appointment.
The order states that, ‘if the judge of the court in which the appointee serves recommends any applicant other than the one ranked first, justification for it must be made.”
Haws thanked the Yuma County Judicial Selection Committee for their work in evaluating the applicants and providing him with their recommendation saying, “Ms. Johnson will be an asset to our bench and serve the people of Yuma County with fairness and integrity.”
Johnson is a graduate of Northern Arizona University and obtained her law degree from Oklahoma University in 2010.
During law school she worked as a licensed legal intern with the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office and as a legal extern with the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
Before joining the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in 2014, Johnson was employed as a private attorney handling family, criminal, small claims, and juvenile matters in Oklahoma.
She also served as a contract public defender for the City of Flagstaff.
Johnson is active in the legal community along with volunteering with collegiate women and numerous youth sports organizations.