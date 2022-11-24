The restaurant at the city-owned Desert Hills Golf Course is in new hands after the council approved a new concession services agreement with the Yuma-based Guzman Hospitality Group.

The council agreed to a five-year agreement with the option to renew for three additional, three-year terms for the operation of The Hills Gastropub at 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive.

