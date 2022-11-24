The restaurant at the city-owned Desert Hills Golf Course is in new hands after the council approved a new concession services agreement with the Yuma-based Guzman Hospitality Group.
The council agreed to a five-year agreement with the option to renew for three additional, three-year terms for the operation of The Hills Gastropub at 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive.
The city decided to privatize the restaurant in 2014 and, after asking for proposals, handed control of it to Frank’s Family Dining. The company operated The Hills for about a year and then closed due to financial difficulty.
Frank’s sought an assignee to the contract, and Alex Trujillo, owner of Chef Alex Group, became the assignee in October 2015, with the council’s consent. Chef Alex operated the restaurant as The Patio for several years.
The city recently issued a request for proposals seeking a restaurant concessionaire to serve the dining needs of golf clientele and the public. It asked that the concessionaire also be capable of providing onsite catering for special events such as golf outings, golf tournaments, weddings, birthdays and other occasions.
The new concessionaire, Guzman Hospitality Group, operates Julieanna’s Seafood & Steakhouse. Executive Chef and Chief Executive Officer Eddie Guzman is a former executive sous chef at the Bouchon Bistro and banquet chef at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. He also founded Takos & Beer in 2017, a popular Yuma eatery.
The terms of the concession services agreement call for monthly payments to the city totaling $76,000 for the last nine months of 2023, $120,000 for the second year, $123,600 for the third year, $127,200 for the fourth year, and $130,800 for the fifth year.
The concession fees are staggered to begin in March 2023 to allow the business to become established and accommodate reduced summer business. The fees will increase during the winter season.
The city will be responsible for structural maintenance and security of the building, as well as gas, electricity, trash removal, cleaning of the public restrooms and water and sewer services.
Guzman will be responsible for cable services, telephone services, interior repairs such as painting and replacing any doors, windows or furnishings, and keeping the interior of the building in a clean and safe condition.
Either party may terminate the agreement, without cause, with 90 days written notice.
The city also agreed to replace some of the restaurant’s equipment at an estimated cost of $131,000 from Arizona Restaurant Supply of Tucson.
The equipment will replace the existing equipment in the restaurant, which staff described as “non-functional or beyond repair and was from when the restaurant was first opened in December of 1996.”
However, staff noted that many of the items being purchased have long delivery times, therefore, the city anticipates that the restaurant will not be fully operational until about March.
The council also approved a Series No. 6 bar liquor license application, submitted by Guzman for The Hills Gastropub.
This license will supersede the No. 12 restaurant liquor license approved at the Nov. 2, 2022, council meeting and will cover the serving of alcoholic beverages on the golf course.
With the council’s recommendation, the application will be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control for final processing.