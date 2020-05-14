The next court hearing for the man who allegedly brandished a handgun at a fast-food drive-thru window and demanded hot sauce will be for the purpose of either accepting a plea agreement or having a trial date set.
Appearing via telephone before Superior Court Judge Davis Haws on Wednesday, attorney John Serrano informed the court that his client has two cases against him and asked that they be scheduled together.
He added that his client has been offered a plea agreement that would resolve both of the cases against him.
Serrano has been appointed by the court to represent Abel Lerma, who appeared at the hearing via-video from the courtroom inside the Yuma County jail.
Lerma had originally been charged last summer with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct, both of which are felonies.
However, while out of custody after posting a $50,000 bond and under the supervision of pre-trial services, Lerma was arrested again on March 3 and subsequently charged with aggravated DUI for having a child under the age of 15 in the car and endangerment.
He was also charged with a misdemeanor offense of leaving the scene of an accident.
As a result, Lerma’s previous release was revoked, he was taken back into custody and a new bond was set.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Haws, who is presiding over both cases, granted Serrano’s request and scheduled Lerma’s next court date for 8:30 a.m. on June 10.
According to Yuma police, the first incident happened in June 2019 at approximately 5:27 a.m at Filiberto’s Mexican Food restaurant, 1750 S. 4th Ave.
After ordering food at the restaurant’s drive-thru window, Lerma, who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Christian Meza, allegedly pulled a gun on the juvenile employee working the window and demanded hot sauce, which is given for free with every food purchase.
The incident was captured on video surveillance cameras.
Lerma and Meza were still in the drive-thru when police arrived, and both were taken into custody without incident.