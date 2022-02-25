Thursday's hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for a former Yuma police officer accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl was continued in order to give his new defense attorney time to familiarize himself with the case.
During the hearing, attorney Michael Donovan, who still represents Bobby Garcia in some of the 47 felony charges against him, was asked to provide an update on the status of the case.
Donovan, in asking for a continuance, explained to the court that Conflict Administrator Ron Jones has recently appointed a new attorney to replace Garcia's previous attorney Jerry Hernandez.
Hernandez withdrew from the case in December because his father had passed away and he needed to return to California to take care of his ailing mother, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
Jones then identified the new defense attorney as Michael Bernays and stated that he is a criminal specialist and that he intends to get started on the case as soon as possible.
Garcia, who has been in custody for 456 days, addressed the court during the hearing as well and spoke about his living conditions at the Yuma County jail.
He also expressed his frustration about how long it has taken to get a new attorney appointed.
"My new attorney has not contacted me, and he is not here today," Garcia said.
Garcia, who appeared in person at the hearing, has been charged with 27 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 15 counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
He has also been charged with four counts of furnishing obscene material to a minor and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on more than a combined $1 million cash-only bond.
Since the prosecution did not object to a continuance, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Donovan's request and scheduled Garcia's next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on April 7.
In May 2019, YPD reported that it was investigating a complaint that one of its officers engaged in sexual conduct with a minor between 2017 and 2018. The officer’s identity was not released at the time.
But he was later identified by the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training (AZPOST) Board during its Nov. 20, 2019 meeting.
During the AZPOST board meeting Garcia denied any personal or sexual relationship with the girl. However, information extracted from the girl’s phone contradicted statements he had made.
Phone records indicated that Garcia had allegedly been communicating with the teenager and he had even asked her to send him a video of her “twerking” and other pictures. Those same phone records also showed that the teen once had brought the officer beer at his private residence, police said.
At the time of the incident Garcia was assigned as a Neighborhood School Resource Officer (NSRO) but was not assigned to a particular school. His duties were to assist schools that did not have an SRO assigned to them.
The former officer’s cell phone was also seized under a warrant, but it could not initially be unlocked by either the crime labs of the Department of Public Safety nor the FBI because Garcia refused to provide the PIN for it.
The investigation into Garcia included an extensive forensic analysis of cell phone records and various forms of digital media and took months to complete.
