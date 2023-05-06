YPG garrison

Dan Carter stepped into the role of Deputy Garrison Manager at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground in mid-April.

U.S. Army Garrison Yuma Proving Ground welcomed a new Deputy Garrison Manager (DGM) in mid-April.

Dan Carter has served in the government, specifically in the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) directorate, for nearly 20 years. This position elevates him to the next level of leadership.

