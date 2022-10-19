A new activity was added to this year’s Project Convergence 2022, which is currently underway at the U.S. Army’s Yuma Proving Ground and continues until November.
The new experimentation event, called Technology Gateway, was created so companies can test their emerging technology in real time in an operational environment.
The U.S. Army, in turn, is getting an opportunity to understand the technologies better and assess if they can be integrated into its modernization efforts.
More than 80 emerging technologies were being experimented with, exploring a wide range of capabilities to include autonomous resupply, zero trust environments for cyber resilience, extending the computer network between the other branches of military, robotics and much more.
“The Army, in the past, has had a tendency to take advantage of the technology that is currently available,” said Lt. Gen. Thomas Todd, deputy commanding general for acquisition and systems and chief innovation officer for the U.S. Army Futures Command. “What we are doing now is trying to create the technology that is needed now, not wait for it to be developed.”
Todd explained that the U.S. Army has been partnering with a wide variety of companies to develop new and innovative ideas and concepts since Project Convergence began in 2020.
With more companies now wanting to get involved and show off their new technologies, the Army partnered with them to create the “Gateway” experimentation event.
“The Army has spent a good amount of resources and money putting this experiment together,” Todd said. “Data collection will come out over the next few months. We look forward to seeing what actually proved itself and what we can validate.”
Throughout the event the technologies will undergo assessment in real time to determine criteria such as what, if any, adjustment needed to be made, if it met requirements, or if it should be abandoned.
The event also provides the U.S. Army with an opportunity to fast-track the development of any technology that it finds to have considerable value.
“If we have one real hole in our swing right now it is that we don’t field systems at the rate of innovations. We have to close that gap. We have to innovate and field in real time,” Todd said. “This is obviously a platform we can launch off of and accelerate any technologies that have break-through capabilities or create an overmatch that we have to have in our Army.”
Maj. Gen. Edmond Brown, the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development, added that the goal of the “Gateway” experimentation event is to take the best of the technologies and incorporate them into future Project Convergence activities.
“What we want to do is take the technologies we see here and pull them into other Army experiments,” Brown said. “Some of these capabilities will be tested this year. Some will be tested throughout the year.”
Four technologies that were demonstrated at last year’s Project Convergence 2021 have already become programs of record for the U.S. Army, and both Todd and Brown agreed that there are probably a few in this year’s event that are probably ready for the next stage of development.