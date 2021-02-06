Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA(AW)-225 “Vikings” has officially transitioned to an F-35B Lightning II squadron, becoming the third squadron of joint strike fighter jets to be assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
A change of command ceremony was also held during the re-activation, with the squadron adopting the new designation of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA)-225.
“It’s an exciting day for VMFA-225,” squadron commander Lt. Col. Alexander Goodno said. “We will grow over the next 18 to 24 months to a full combat-capable squadron and be ready to do the nation’s bid in war.”
The transition process for VMFA(AW)-225 actually began last year, with the squadron holding a sundown ceremony at is home base of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, where the “Vikings” formally retired the F/A-18D Hornets they had been flying, replacing them with F-35B Lightning IIs.
In accordance with the 2019 Marine Corps Aviation Plan, VMFA-225 temporarily deactivated for a year in order to prepare to become a fully operational F-35B squadron.
All transitioning squadrons are also required to complete this certification prior to independently conducting flight operations.
The transition to the F35B is part of the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030, which was set in motion by the Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger, providing it with a more potent deterrent to conflict, and a more lethal warfighting capability.
The Marine Corps is replacing all of its F/A-18D Hornet and AV-8B Harrier squadrons with the F-35B. VMFA-225 becomes the fifth F-35B squadron in the Marine Corps, and will join VMFA-211 and VMFA-122 at MCAS Yuma.
In June 2016 VMFA-211, the Wake Island Avengers, became the first squadron in military history to become operational with an F-35 variant after completing years of development and operational testing.
“We have aircraft afloat right now from VMFA-122; we’re flying combat missions,” said Col. Benjamin Hutchins, the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 13. “We have VMFA-211 getting ready to deploy on (HMS Queen Elizabeth). This is a busy business, this is our nation’s business, this is our Corps’ business.”
Since their establishment in 1943 at MCAS Mojave, California, VMFA-225 has operated the Vought F4U Corsair, AD-4 Skyraider, A-4 Skyhawk, A-6A Intruder, and the F/A-18D Hornet. The Vikings served with distinction for many years, and will continue to do so as a squadron that has been successful in embracing emerging military technology and utilizing it to the fullest potential.
All of the squadrons assigned to MCAS Yuma fall under the command of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), which is the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing, and remains combat-ready, deployable on short notice, and lethal when called into action.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.