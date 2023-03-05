Groundbreaking for the Yuma Fire Station No. 7 will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at 3293 S. Avenue 8½ E.
Mayor Doug Nicholls and Fire Chief Dustin Fields are expected to speak. Staff from the Yuma Fire Department and members of the project team, including Perlman Architects and Yuma Valley Contractors, will be on hand.
Once built, Fire Station No. 7 will be about 9,500 square feet. It will include two apparatus bays, living quarters, exercise room, commercial kitchen and dining area, day room, captain’s quarters and office, laundry, turnout and decontamination areas, and other related features.
The design-bid-build project will construct Yuma’s first fire station in a new location in more than 15 years.