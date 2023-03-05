Groundbreaking for the Yuma Fire Station No. 7 will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at 3293 S. Avenue 8½ E.

Mayor Doug Nicholls and Fire Chief Dustin Fields are expected to speak. Staff from the Yuma Fire Department and members of the project team, including Perlman Architects and Yuma Valley Contractors, will be on hand.

