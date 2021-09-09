A vacant seat in Crane School District’s governing board has been filled. Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Tyree has appointed Audrey Garcia for the position. Garcia is expected to occupy the seat until 2024.
The seat was open due to a previous board member–Carol Smith–having moved out of the Crane attendance boundaries. When this occurs, interested persons submit a letter and participate in interviews. The superintendent typically appoints one of these candidates to occupy the seat until the end of its term.
Tyree shared with the Yuma Sun that both of the candidates were very qualified but that he felt Garcia was the better fit.
“She seemed to be a very gifted communicator, very committed to providing quality education for children and especially in the Crane School District,” he said. “Most importantly, she struck me as somebody who would be a good listener and would represent all the stakeholders in the district.”
Garcia is a longtime educator, having been a third-grade teacher, a teacher coach and now a clinical assistant professor and site lead for Arizona State University’s Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College.
“I’ve really dedicated my life to serving the students in Yuma and I saw the opportunity that this position was open and felt it was time for me to lend my support to Crane students,” said Garcia in an interview with the Sun. “Now more than ever, our students in our community need our support.”
Garcia also expressed that as a Crane parent, she feels that the district has done a great job in navigating uncertainty and hopes to lend more support as a board member.
For more information on Crane School District’s governing board, visit https://bit.ly/38QyuPh.