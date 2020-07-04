New grab-and-go library at O.C. Johnson provides summer adventures

New adventures await O.C. Johnson Elementary School’s students this summer, and they can find everything they need to embark on them at the school’s front gate, where a grab-and-go “Jaguar Library” now resides.
Located at 1201 W. 12th St., the Jaguar Library functions much like the Little Free Libraries scattered around town — pick out a book or two to take home, or leave one behind for someone else to enjoy. According to the school’s principal Angela Logan, this seems to be the first grab-and-go library at an elementary school.
“One of the biggest pieces, we know with this remote learning, is that kids need books in their homes,” said Logan. “We want to make sure that they have them in a way that’s easy for them (to access). Especially now that we know we’re pushing back in-person school, they need to take advantage of it. They can come and take two books or take three books and donate what they have and circle them through.”
The library was donated by Danielle Olivares, a local educator who feels particularly passionate about literacy. After acquiring a dozen newspaper dispensers no longer in use, she began scouting for locations to home them across the county. Some ended up in Yuma central, while others found their way to Somerton, the Foothills, the canal path near Yuma Regional Medical Center and O.C. Johnson.
“With COVID happening and everything else that was shutting down, it’s such a great way to not only help the community but to promote literacy,” Olivares said. “Schools are now delaying opening, so even if kids can’t go to school, now they have access to go look at the library while they’re waiting for their (grab-and-go) meal at the school.”
Officially opened last week, the Jaguar Library has been stocked with literature for all reading levels to ensure there’s an adventure offered to everyone. And although it’s housed by O.C. Johnson, readers don’t have to attend O.C. Johnson to check out the library.
“Any kid in the community can come and grab books,” Logan said. “Most of the kids in our neighborhood are O.C. Johnson kids, but I know we have some kids that go to different schools, and I don’t care who the kid is — they can come get a book.”
And if Yumans have some books their children no longer read and want to donate, Logan said the Jaguar Library will take “any and all books” — just send her an email at alogan@yuma.org.
“Come take one and go on an adventure and donate back for other Jaguars to enjoy,” Logan said.
As for Olivares, bringing more “mini libraries” to Yuma County is a project she’s open to doing again if she ever comes across more units, with the focus primarily “geared toward schools” to ensure more neighborhoods have access to free books.
“I’m already community-oriented as it is and I find community projects to do, but finding something so big and so impactful was really what hit home for me,” she said.