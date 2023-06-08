The new inclusive play piece unveiled Saturday, June 3, at the Castle Park is already closed for repairs.
According to a City of Yuma press release, the We-Go-Swing at the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground – commonly called the Castle Park – will be closed for approximately three months while the city waits for replacement parts.
The swing was reported as broken on Sunday, June 4, according to Parks and Recreation Director Eric Urfer. Upon closer inspection, staff determined the swing appeared to have suffered mechanical issues.
“These mechanical issues caused the play piece to ‘come out of alignment’ and inflict significant damage to several structural components that support the ability of the We-Go-Swing to function properly,” the press release noted.
ExerPlay, which manufactured and installed the We-Go-Swing, is investigating the specific cause that led to the mechanical issues.
“We are currently working with a representative from ExerPlay to get this situation resolved as soon as possible,” Urfer said in the press release.
However, he noted, the city is still moving forward with additional inclusive play pieces that will accompany the We-Go-Swing at the Castle Park.
The We-Go-Swing has a universal design that allows children of all abilities to use the swing at the same time. According to a previous city press release, “It’s the first of several new inclusive play installations planned for the Yuma Parks system. Inclusive playgrounds are designed to provide positive experiences for children of all backgrounds and abilities, allowing them to engage without limitations.”
Funding for the swing came from Inclusive Play Project donations as well as fundraising and charitable donations made through the Liggett Foundation, established by a local family to bring inclusive play opportunities to Yuma parks, the city noted.