A new and improved Jobs for Matadors program launches Thursday at Arizona Western College, widening the avenues through which students In Yuma and La Paz counties can seize available job opportunities and professional learning experiences on the regional, national and even global levels.
Powered by Handshake, an online career networking platform targeted toward college students, the program affords AWC students and alumni a “built-in network” of employers utilizing the network to communicate available job, internship and volunteer opportunities, host virtual employer events and conduct student interviews.
Using their AWC account information, students can access the platform online at www.azwestern.edu/student-support/career-services/jobs-for-matadors to create a profile, upload a résumé and apply for opportunities both on and off campus.
To assist students and alumni with the professional appearance of their profiles, the college is hosting free profile photoshoot events April 13 in the AWC Yuma Campus’ Career and Advisement Services office, located in the 3C Building at 2020 S. Avenue 8E; April 14 at the front desk of the AWC San Luis Learning Center, located at 1340 N. 8th Ave; and April 15 at AWC Parker Learning Center, located at 1109 Geronimo Ave.
The Yuma and San Luis campus photoshoot events will span 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the Parker event will span 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Students are encouraged to don professional attire for their photo, which they will receive via their AWC email account. Students who do not own or are unable to obtain businesswear can visit Andale’s Apparel – AWC’s free business clothing resource available to students – to select an outfit, which will be theirs to keep. Students can schedule an appointment to browse the close online at www.azwestern.edu/student-support/career-services/andales-apparel.