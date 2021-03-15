With its new performance and parade grounds, the Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) now has the opportunity to host competitions and other events on its home campus at 3100 S. Avenue A.
The grounds are one of 26 Yuma Union High School District career and technical education (CTE) lab improvements and renovations completed since the 2017-2018 academic year.
According to YUHSD Director of CTE Lorie Honeycutt, every two years the district’s executive board reviews potential CTE lab renovations submitted by campus principals and CTE instructional leaders, which are then prioritized based on their scope. In 2019, the performance and parade field was Kofa High School’s “No. 1” proposal.
After receiving board approval in February 2019, the design phase commenced in April 2020, bringing the project to full completion this month.
“Fortunately the pandemic and school closure did not negatively impact our ability to telecommunicate and keep the project going,” Honeycutt said.
Located in the northwest corner of the campus, the new turf field has formerly been “an animal pen, a land lab, a greenhouse, a construction yard, a storage site and always a retention basin,” according to Kofa CTE instructional leader Norm Champagne. Now, the transformed area accommodates both JROTC cadets and drainage from as far away as Fourth Avenue.
Totaling $484,742, the project enlisted the help of community and design partners including the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY), Thompson Design, Arcadis, McCarthy Building Companies, Dahl, Robins and Associates, Geotechnical Testing Services, TCB Painting and Southwest Turf Supply.
According to JROTC Marine Instructor Sgt. Maj. Colen Laarman, upon his 2014-2015 arrival to Kofa High School, cadets were practicing on a dirt lot and, on the occasions that they weren’t in use, the school’s athletic fields.
To make use of the lot, the drill team and PT (physical training) teams had to comb the area for rocks on a near-weekly basis “because students were twisting their ankles slightly when they would be out there training,” Laarman said. “As their feet were moving on really hot days, the dust was just killing them, and I began asking how I could get some grass in there.”
The answer came in 2018 when the JROTC program was incorporated under the district’s CTE umbrella, which spun the question into a set of plans designed to afford a permanent solution, transforming the lot into a 100-foot by 120-foot artificial turf field.
Outfitted with a PA system and bleachers for spectators, cadets are utilizing the grounds four days a week, beginning with PT at 6 a.m.
“We’re not letting it be pretty out there and saying, ‘Look at that field, isn’t that beautiful?’” said JROTC Senior Marine Instructor Maj. Todd Birney. “We are actually using it from PT to drill to uniform inspections and to classroom PT. We are out there every day.”
Drone footage of the completed project is viewable on the YUHSD YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.