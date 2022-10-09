Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday announced the appointment of Darci Weede to the Yuma County Superior Court and Danielle Kamps Constant to the Pima County Superior Court.

“I am delighted to appoint Danielle and Darci to their respective courts in Pima and Yuma counties,” Ducey said. “Danielle’s broad experience in the public and private sectors will benefit the court greatly and will allow her to quickly take to the job. Darci’s extensive experience, including civil, criminal and family demonstrates her strong work ethic and ability to serve Yuma County well.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you