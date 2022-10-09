Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday announced the appointment of Darci Weede to the Yuma County Superior Court and Danielle Kamps Constant to the Pima County Superior Court.
“I am delighted to appoint Danielle and Darci to their respective courts in Pima and Yuma counties,” Ducey said. “Danielle’s broad experience in the public and private sectors will benefit the court greatly and will allow her to quickly take to the job. Darci’s extensive experience, including civil, criminal and family demonstrates her strong work ethic and ability to serve Yuma County well.”
The vacancy on the Yuma County Superior Court was created by the approval of a new division by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.
Under the Arizona Constitution, judges of the Superior Courts in counties with a population of fewer than 250,000 persons are elected by the voters.
However, when a vacancy occurs, it is filed by a gubernatorial appointment until the candidates are elected by voters at the next general election.
Prior to her appointment, Weede worked as a private attorney at the law firm of Mary K. Boyte and served as an assistant attorney general with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Protective Services and Child Enforcement sections before becoming a supervising attorney for the Child Support Enforcement section.
She also worked at the Yuma County Attorney’s Office for about two years where she prosecuted misdemeanor and felony criminal matters.
Throughout her career as an attorney, she appeared in more than 5,000 civil and criminal cases.
She has also served on the Advisory Committee on the Rules for Evidence since 2019.
Weede’s service to her community is not limited to the courtroom. She is a member of the Yuma Optimist Club and involved in both the Girl Scouts and Yuma 4-H.
She graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Justice Studies and received her law degree from Pace University of Law in White Plains, New York.
She has also resided in Yuma with her family for more than 17 years.
The vacancy in the Pima County Superior Court which Constant has been selected for was created by the retirement of Judge Deborah Bernini.