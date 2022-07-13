The next hearing for the man charged in connection to sexually abusing at least three female juveniles will be before a different judge.
During a hearing on Tuesday in Yuma County Superior Court, attorney Joshua Tesoriero requested his client’s case be transferred to a new judge who would preside over the trial.
He then asked that he and the prosecutor be allowed to approach the bench.
The bench is the large, raised desk at the front of the courtroom behind which the judge sits.
When an attorney asks to “approach the bench” he or she is asking for permission to literally step closer to the desk to speak with the judge outside the hearing of others in the courtroom.
These off the record meetings at the bench are referred to as sidebar discussions.
Afterwards, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey granted Tesoriero’s request and ordered the case be transferred to the presiding court judge for the appointment of a new judge.
Tesoriero, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, represents Roberto Garcia.
Garcia has been charged with a total of eight criminal offenses for allegedly sexually abusing three female juveniles who were under the age of 12. He had previously been employed as a civilian front gate guard at Yuma Proving Ground when the alleged abuse had occurred.
He has also turned down a plea offer in which he would have been sentenced to 10 years in prison, placed on lifetime probation and required to register as a sex offender.
He now faces a combined 82-1/2 years if convicted.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, investigators responded to Amberly’s Place in July 2021 in reference to a possible sexual abuse case.
While there they interviewed two juvenile victims who disclosed that they had been molested and assaulted on separate occasions.
Afterwards, investigators went to YPG where they spoke to and later arrested Garcia, who also resided on base.
