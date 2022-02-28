Yuma County Superior Court has named Edward Gilligan as the new Director of Juvenile Court Services. He replaces Tim Hardy, who retired from the position after 25 years.
When asked what attracted him to the position, Gilligan gave two reasons, saying, “the people and the court’s history of innovation and implementation of creative programming.”
Prior to coming to Yuma, Gilligan last served at the Arizona Supreme Court and Administrative Office of the Courts as Director of its Adult Probation Service Division (APSD), beginning in 2019.
He spent the five previous years as the Deputy and then County Administrator for Cochise County.
Gilligan has also spent 16 years working in the Arizona Superior Courts, holding the positions of Chief Adult Probation Officer and Juvenile Court Services Director in Cochise County, and Treatment Program Coordinator, Unit Supervisor, Drug Court Coordinator, and Probation Officer in Pima County.
In 2014, he was appointed by the Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court to serve on the state’s mental health court advisory committee where he helped develop standards for these important specialty courts.
Additionally, he is an award-winning trainer in the areas of evidence-based practice in community corrections, non-violent crisis intervention, and criminogenic risk/needs assessment.
Gilligan’s first day as the Director of Juvenile Court Services in Yuma was Valentine’s Day.
Although diverse, Gilligan’s background demonstrates his passion for working with children, adults and families to improve the quality of life in communities.
