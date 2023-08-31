The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday unanimously approved a request for a conditional use permit to allow a massage school at 777 W. 27th St. The property is located in the Transitional District.
The request was made by Matthew Avila, on behalf of Angela Carrillo, co-director of Fluid Energies LLC. The massage therapy business plans to open its doors to Arizona School of Myotherapy.
ASM will offer continuing education for licensed massage therapists and a massage therapy program that will certify new students.
The school will start with six students with plans to reach 12 students per course. Instructors will teach on different days, according to the subjects, which include anatomy, biology, kinesiology, massage techniques and more.
ASM hopes to start offering continuing education by November and new student classes by March. The school will teach in groups of six for 36 weeks.
Class scheduling has not been determined, however, class days may be from three to six hours daily, except Sunday, the applicant noted.
The school would operate during the hours Fluid Energies is closed. Fluid Energies is open until 3 p.m. on Monday, 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. on Wednesday; and 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
No changes are proposed to the interior or exterior of the existing building. “The proposed new use is not an expansion of the building or change in the interior spaces so it would not be noticeably different to the neighbors,” said Bob Blevins, the city’s principal planner.
Any new exterior lighting or signage would be reviewed by city staff to meet Zoning and Building Codes.
The city notified 16 property owners within 300 feet and did not receive any comments for or against the permit request.
A neighborhood meeting was held at the property on July 19, with attendance from Carrillo, Diana Robledo and Yesenia Velasquez of Fluid Energies. No neighbors attended the meeting.
Staff had recommended approval of the request.