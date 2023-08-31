The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday unanimously approved a request for a conditional use permit to allow a massage school at 777 W. 27th St. The property is located in the Transitional District.

The request was made by Matthew Avila, on behalf of Angela Carrillo, co-director of Fluid Energies LLC. The massage therapy business plans to open its doors to Arizona School of Myotherapy.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you