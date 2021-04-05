A new mural on the campus of Arizona Western College brightens the learning resource center (also known as the LR)’s architectural landscape while giving an inclusive nod to individuals who identify with the LGBTQ community.
The mural is one of six projects sponsored by the 2021 Innovation Fund, overseen by the college’s strategic planning department. Funding is awarded based on the one-time projects’ alignment with AWC’s mission, vision and values, with one of the criteria being that the projects contribute to a community culture in which students feel connected, encouraged and a sense of belonging.
Painted by local artist Lia Littlewood, the mural boasts the vivid colors of a Yuma sunset backdropping the recognizable peaks of Castle Dome and nearby Winterhaven’s Picacho Peak Wilderness. Front and center is a butterfly which, shaded with the colors of the LBGTQ identity flags, is meant to symbolize “adaptation and openness.”
“Everything’s changing right now, you know, nothing’s ‘normal,’” said Littlewood. “And there’s a lot more openness happening – people are becoming a lot more open, which is great. The goal is equality. Everyone should feel equal, everyone should feel wanted, everyone should feel happy. I just want to see more cohesion, more smiles.”
According to Ashley Macawile, who chairs the screening committee for the college’s Innovation Fund awards, the concept is also a tribute to the numerous transformations individuals undergo in their lifetime.
“We all go through so many transformations in our lives, with college being a huge one,” she said, noting that the project’s title – “Transforming Lives” – derives directly from the college’s mission to transform lives via “education and partnerships to create thriving communities.”
“It’s not only about the LBGTQ community, but about all of our students and the diversity that we have on campus,” Macawile said. “AWC supports them in their journey and their transformation. We hope that this is a safe space for them where they know that AWC really just supports them and that we’re here for our students.”
Macawile said the committee’s hope is also that the presence of the mural will compound on keywords like “acceptance, tolerance, respect, unity, empowerment and diversity, and even culture. Yuma is such a good spot for all of us – there’s just so many different, diverse races and beliefs. We want (the mural) to be not just about the LGBTQ community, but everybody who feels diverse on campus.”
As a campus that serves a notably diverse population of students, the rising rate in crimes targeting Black and AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) communities in other parts of the nation hit close to home, according to Macawile – but they have also served to bring the campus community closer together.
“We have a lot of international students on our campus, and I think one of the great things about AWC is how welcoming we are and how we connect them together,” said Macawile. “They have a safe space on campus where they feel supported and unified and, fortunately, we have not had many complaints regarding students not feeling heard or seen or represented. We really do try to be all-inclusive and spread equality and equity for all of our students.”
Less than a month old, the installation is counted among more than 150 murals Littlewood has painted on the way to achieving her goal of completing 1,000 in her lifetime. But, as is the case with each one she executes, the Yuma-esque butterfly scene at AWC is more than “just another mural.” For Littlewood, art is an avenue through which she aims to further unite the local community.
The mural also doubles as a selfie station – one of many more Littlewood hopes to see crop up around town.
“Even if they don’t identify with it, it’s still a great photo opportunity for them,” she said. “My favorite thing to say is, ‘Stop painting walls dumb colors – let’s get some art on there and let’s cheer up everyone’s day. Every mural I do, I try to have community involvement. I’ve lived here all my life, and I’m not leaving – I love it too much. I just like seeing Yuma grow up.”