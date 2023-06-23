The multipurpose complex being built in the Foothills has been renamed Yuma County Foothills Community Park.
The multipurpose complex being built in the Foothills has been renamed Yuma County Foothills Community Park.
The county supervisors settled on the new name after reconsidering the name they previously chose, which was Foothills County Park.
Supervisor Darren Simmons asked that the item be brought back for more discussion after a “quite a few” residents asked that the board reconsider the name.
“It just doesn’t seem like it, I guess, flowed is the word I’m looking for, Foothills County Park,” he explained. “I know we wanted to make sure it’s known that this is a county park since this is one of the first we’ve done.”
Simmons then proposed Yuma County Foothills Community Park, suggesting that the sign could say “Foothills Community Park” with the Yuma County logo above it.
The park is currently under development at the corner of Foothills Boulevard and South Frontage Road, next to the Foothills Library Branch, 13226 E. South Frontage Road.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission had previously come up with a list of names to present to the supervisors. The list included several names with references to the historic trails in the area, such as DeAnza Trails Park.
The board let Simmons take the lead in choosing the name as he represents the Foothills area. Wanting to keep it “simple and to the point,” his first choice was Foothills Community Park.
Simmons nixed anything with “DeAnza” and “trails” because a lot of people don’t know the history behind those suggested names.
“The way I would have looked at it, how do you pick one trail? And it just gets confusing,” he noted. “If they’re wanting to mark trails, we can put signage around walking paths that can describe the trails that are passing through that area so people can read about it and gain knowledge, but I just want to keep it really simple too.”
The supervisors also wanted to make it clear that it’s a county park.
“I just want to make sure that everybody knows that it is a park and it is in the Foothills, but it isn’t just for Foothills residents. It’s for anyone,” Supervisor Tony Reyes said.
“It is a county park and anybody can have access to it, not just for the community. I think the Foothills community is a big beneficiary, but I do want it open to everybody. I like everybody to know that they can enjoy that too,” he added.
Rachel Stallworth of Yuma County Public Works, also representing the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, quipped: “No matter what you name this park, they will only call it Foothills Park. You can give it any name you want to.”
The new park will be developed in three phases, with the first phase including a grassy area, a walking pathway, a ramada with picnic tables, a children’s playground and an asphalt parking lot.
The board awarded a $1.1 million contract to Merrill Development for construction of the first phase, and the county held a groundbreaking ceremony in February.
The Arizona State Parks and Trails, in collaboration with Yuma County, is funding the first phase of the project with a state grant of $584,654.
The grant requires a 50% match, bringing the project total amount to $1.36 million. The county’s expenses, including services and fees outside of the contractor’s contract amount, total $250,601.
The county intends to seek other grant funds to design future additional phases. Future phases include a restroom facility, additional walking path, ramadas and a pet area.
