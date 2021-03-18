Construction is nearing completion for new outdoor basketball and pickle ball courts at Joe Henry Optimist Center Park, the latest upgrade to that facility and the park around it. It marks another milestone in the Mesa Heights Neighborhood Revitalization project.
When the city targeted Mesa Heights for possible improvements, the Joe Henry Optimist Center quickly became a focal point for improvements.
“There was a lack of opportunity for kids to have something affordable to participate in that they could walk or bike to,” noted Rhonda Lee-James, assistant director of community development, the city’s point person on Mesa Heights, which led to general revitalization projects that are now in their fifth year.
So the city looked at the gymnasium and the park surrounding it and targeted it for several improvements. First was to install an air conditioner in the gym, something it never had despite Yuma’s climate. The air control then prompted improvement in the gym floor. Now, recreation programs can take place in that facility all year long.
Outside, a monument to the game Candyland rose, and the sidewalk around the park was painted to create a life-size board inspired by the game. Sidewalk squares challenge walkers to engage in some light physical activity as they travel the board.
A mural now covers the exterior of the gym that faces the parking lot and the existing playground, helping to beautify the neighborhood.
The latest improvements include a complete reconstruction of the outdoor basketball courts.
“The court was cracked and needed attention,” James said.
To prevent that from happening again for a long time, the new courts are being constructed with post-tension concrete, which inhibits cracking and keeps the surface level. It’s the same construction method used in the rebuilt Desert Sun Tennis Courts in the previous decade.
“The people who make bad shots won’t be able to blame it on the concrete anymore,” James said.
New striping will configure the new slab for up to six half-court basketball games at a time. The configuration will also allow the surface to host three pickleball courts, filling a request Parks and Recreation has had from residents for more places to play pickleball and possibly introducing the neighborhood to a new activity.
Surrounding tall ficus trees, which provided shade, had disease issues and were removed. While the city will plant replacement trees, they will be elsewhere in the park.
“It makes more sense to use desert landscaping that requires less water and that also reduces risk of water pooling on and damaging courts,” James said.
As with most of the activities going on in Mesa Heights, the new courts are funded through Community Development Block Grant funds, which are sent annually through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as determined by a formula.
“The city has chosen to focus the use of their CDBG one neighborhood at a time,” James noted. Once one area sees improvement, the focus moves on to the next area. “By doing it that way, we can really see the accomplishment, the improvements we’re making in the neighborhood.”
Fencing around the courts should be complete in the next several days. Then over the rest of March, court markings and goal assemblies will follow.
Following that, the next improvement planned for Mesa Heights is the addition of streetlights. Neighborhood feedback revealed that while north-south avenues are generally well lit, the city’s streetlight grid was lacking on east-west streets in the area.
That city project would place new streetlights at the intersections of east-west streets with alleys, improving nighttime safety in the neighborhood. This project has been out to bid and construction could happen relatively soon.