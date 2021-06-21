A new partnership between Arizona Western College and Arizona State University brings a fusion of online learning, in-person support and direct access to the Tempe-based university sans the need to travel outside of Yuma County.
Offering the same caliber of baccalaureate programs in students’ own neighborhoods, the ASU Local program will begin admitting students at AWC’s main campus, located at 2020 S. Avenue 8E, in the spring 2022 semester.
According to AWC, the idea behind hosting the program there is to encourage its emerging community of students, coaches and staff to come together for connection and support while simultaneously accessing the extended AWC community and facilities. The designated space allows for small group interactions, group and solo study sessions and conversation between students and success coaches.
“Arizona Western College is thrilled to partner with ASU Local to provide access to over 100 Arizona State University baccalaureate degrees from our campus in Yuma,” said AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr. “This partnership will accelerate the completion of AWC’s ‘Big Hairy Audacious Goal’ of doubling baccalaureate attainment in Yuma and La Paz counties by 2035.”
The partnership builds upon both ASU and AWC’s commitment to bring the highest quality bachelor’s degree experience to Yuma County students’ ability to thrive, grow and contribute to their community, said AWC. By design, the ASU Local experience ensures students’ personal and professional success through seamless credit transfer and degree completion with a long-term goal of improving access to higher education that, in turn, produces more college graduates.
“We look forward to growing our presence in Yuma in collaboration with Arizona Western College,” said Maria Anguiano, executive vice president of ASU Learning Enterprise. “Both ASU and AWC are working toward serving the highest-quality degree offerings to Yuma’s students who are preparing themselves for future jobs in agriculture, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, space, transportation, sustainability and many other sectors. Going away to college is simply not possible for everyone. ASU Local exists partly because we understand that students are rooted and have a desire to complete their bachelor’s degree journey and pursue career paths in their own community.”
While ASU@Yuma currently houses four local transfer degree pathways, through ASU Local students in any of the university’s nearly 100 undergraduate programs are afforded the flexibility to complete their coursework via ASU’s online learning platforms. Students also have the opportunity to apply for external scholarships and jobs for additional financial support, while personal success coaches help them identify suitable federal financial aid opportunities such as Pell Grants and work study positions.
The institutions’ joint provision of the MyPath2ASU transfer initiative continues to be available to AWC students mapping their pathway to one of ASU’s four-year degree offerings.
Students can learn more about ASU Local at www.asulocal.asu.edu and apply to their program of choice at https://webapp4.asu.edu/uga_admissionsapp/?asulocal.
According to AWC, the partnership – cemented by a district governing board-approved memorandum of understanding – will be a boon to regional economic development through the availability of additional higher education options tailored to bolster a knowledgeable and skilled local workforce.
“Arizona Western College is incredibly honored to hold space for students seeking opportunities through higher education in all sorts of ways,” said Lori Stofft, vice president for advancement at AWC. “This expanded relationship with ASU – to bring the connection and support for the four-year degree program – fits perfectly with our University Learning Center model. We’re the only Arizona community college with all three state university partners offering classes and entire programs on site. We’re excited to expand that model.”