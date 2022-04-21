A hearing Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the three men charged in connection to pointing their guns at a person outside of a bar last year was postponed so a new plea offer can be finalized.
Attorney Heather Vinci explained that a settlement conference had been held in the case of Marvin Iniguez and a new plea offer had been reached.
Vinci, who was standing in for Iniguez’s court-appointed attorney Penny Higgenbottom, said she had been instructed to request a continuance.
She said the new plea offer is currently going through the victim notification process and is not ready yet.
Superior Court Judge David Haws granted the request and scheduled Iniguez’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on May 18.
Iniguez has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, all of which are felonies.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $100,000 bond.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Iniguez and two other suspects were involved in a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, 2526 E. 16th St., on Feb. 8, 2021.
The suspects allegedly pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business but departed before deputies arrived.
While deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned and were detained.
The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.
Also charged in connection to the incident are Rene Castaneda-Benitez and Antonio Campa-Robles.
