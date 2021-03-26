The man charged in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a 68-year-old woman last year will likely be offered a new plea agreement at his next hearing.
During a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday, prosecutor Mary White asked for a 30-day continuance, saying she and the defense still need to work out the final details.
White, of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, also explained to the court that, once completed, the plea offer will still need to go through the victim notification process.
Attorney Theodore Abrams of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, who represents Eric Thompson, did not object to the continuance.
Thompson has been charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted White’s request and scheduled Thompson’s next court appearance for April 22 at 8:30 a.m. for a change-of-plea or trial setting hearing.
Thompson was arrested at approximately 8:25 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2020, on a warrant by the Yuma Police Department Traffic Unit and Investigation Division in the 6100 block of East 42nd Street.
According to Yuma police, on July 29, 2020, at approximately 3:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of South Avenue 6E in reference to a “man down” call.
The initial investigation revealed a 68-year-old female had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The victim, who was found on the side of the road, was pronounced dead on scene.
Officers found the vehicle that was involved the following month, Aug. 5, thanks to tips from the community.