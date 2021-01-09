The Wellton Police Department is starting the new year with a new police chief, someone who has already provided the town with 16 years of dedicated service.
David Rodriguez, who most recently served as the department’s deputy chief, was officially sworn in Tuesday night during the Wellton town council meeting.
“This is where I started my career and there is no other place I would rather be,” Rodriguez said. “It is a tremendous honor and I truly look forward to both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”
Also in attendance at the ceremony were Rodriguez’s family, friends, fellow officers from the police department and members of the community.
Rodriguez, who is a Wellton native, is replacing Donald Jones, who recently retired after serving six years as police chief.
Throughout his career Rodriguez has held every rank within the Wellton Police Department, and is responsible for overseeing its assignments in patrol, administration and investigation.
“It has been a long-term goal of mine to serve as Chief of Police for the Town of Wellton,” Rodriguez said.
In addition, Rodriguez also serves as a school board member at the Wellton Elementary School and as a Battalion Chief for the Wellton Volunteer Fire Department.
Rodriguez earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Justice Studies from Grand Canyon University as well as graduated from Arizona POST’s Advanced Leadership Program.
Town officials, in hiring Rodriguez, noted his passion for community policing and transparency in law enforcement, and that he wants to continue to have an open dialogue between law enforcement and the residents of the community.
The Town initiated a formal recruitment process for a new chief in November of 2020, during which it received numerous applications for the position.
A hiring panel consisting of local command level law enforcement officials, and upper management level officials, assisted the Town Manager in screening, reviewing, andinterviewing the applicants.
After the selection process was completed, Rodriguez was offered and accepted the job.
