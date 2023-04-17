Yuma Police Chief Thomas Garrity will be sworn in at the start of the City Council on Wednesday.
Garrity took over as chief in January following the departure of Susan Smith, who retired after 30 years with the Yuma Police Department. She had served as chief since 2019.
Garrity comes from Prince William County, Virginia, Police Department, where he served as commander and brings more than 32 years of service in law enforcement and public safety.
The council will also meet on Tuesday for a work session that will include a briefing by Fire Chief Dustin Fields on the Fire Department’s 2022-2027 Strategic Plan. He will provide a “high-level” overview of the development process and how it ties in with the accreditation process.
Also on Tuesday, Finance Director Doug Allen will present information related to the city’s fiscal year 2023 financial status and financial outlook for fiscal year 2024.
In addition, Allen and Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton will provide an overview of the proposed 2024 operating budget, including future council schedule and actions.
The council will then review the regular agenda for the Wednesday meeting, which includes a discussion relating to the proposed FY2024 budget and a presentation by Yuma Regional Medical Center on its “vision for a healthier tomorrow.”
Several ordinances are up for adoption, including two requests to rezone property, one in connection to three acres, located at the northwest corner of 36th Street and Avenue 7½E, from agriculture to high density residential and another for 10 acres,, located between 36th Street and 40th Street, west of Avenue 10E, from low density residential to the recreational vehicle subdivision.
Another proposed ordinance would authorize a restrictive covenant on the city-owned Lot 2 of the Center Pointe Commons Plat and the 1,040 square feet of vacated alleyway.
In addition, the consent agenda includes the following items:
– A $523,965.17 construction contract for the Avenue C Waterline Replacement Project from 16th Street to 18th Street to Canales Engineering of Yuma.
– A $1.3 million construction contract for 32nd Street paving project from Avenue B to Avenue C to DPE Construction of Yuma.
– The $105,892 sole source purchase of an audio video record system upgrade at the Municipal Court from JCG Technologies of Scottsdale.
– A job order change to the $1.4 million contract with PCL Construction for the recoating of the Agua Viva Membrane Basin to permit expenditures up to $2 million, with the approval of council, and ratification of prior amendments, which include a $1 million ceiling on the master contract, renumbering of the master contract, the contract number and excluding travel expenses from reimbursement.
– Approve the final plat of the 4th Avenue Industrial Development Subdivision. The properties are located at the northeast corner of 4th Avenue and 40th Street.
– Special use permit for the handling and storage of hazardous waste at 2264 E. 13th St., and incorporates the comments of the council to the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission concerning AA Sydcol’s application for a hazardous waste handling and storage facility.
The resolution consent agenda contains the following items:
– A pre-annexation development agreement with Powerhouse Management for property located at 1717 S. Pacific Ave.
– The creation of Municipal Improvement District No. 122 to serve Desert Sky Units No. 2 and 3.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”