Roosevelt and C.W. McGraw Elementaries are looking at new principals come the 2023-2024 school year. During its February regular meeting, the Yuma School District One governing board voted to approve Ana Ortega and Jarrod Norris as the incoming principals.

Superintendent James Sheldahl explained that the application process is a rigorous one involving applicants submitting introductory videos, electronic applications, cover letters, resumes, three letters of recommendation and three preference surveys. Top applicants were then asked to participate in the interview process, which included a 30-minute professional development presentation to five different groups and a final interview with a formal interview committee.

