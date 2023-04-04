Roosevelt and C.W. McGraw Elementaries are looking at new principals come the 2023-2024 school year. During its February regular meeting, the Yuma School District One governing board voted to approve Ana Ortega and Jarrod Norris as the incoming principals.
Superintendent James Sheldahl explained that the application process is a rigorous one involving applicants submitting introductory videos, electronic applications, cover letters, resumes, three letters of recommendation and three preference surveys. Top applicants were then asked to participate in the interview process, which included a 30-minute professional development presentation to five different groups and a final interview with a formal interview committee.
Through that process, Fourth Avenue Junior High Assistant Principal Ana Ortega was selected for approval, which was finally granted by the board in February.
“It has been an honor to have been a Viking for 13 years, currently a Falcon for four years and I can’t wait to become a Tiger, roar!” Ortega grinned. “I want to thank Fourth Avenue for shaking me up real good; those middle schoolers have really enhanced my leadership skills and I’ve learned a lot from those experiences.
“ … my passion is here and I am committed to serving alongside with Roosevelt staff, family and the school community. I’d like to continue implementing the district’s initiatives and vision so once again, thank you for the opportunity and trust.”
Desert Mesa Elementary Assistant Principal and James D. Price Principal Jarrod Norris was also granted approval to become principal next school year for C.W. McGraw Elementary.
Norris shared that his journey with District One started back 17 years prior when he was a substitute teacher. He subsequently moved on to become a paraprofessional and classroom teacher and even principal – the path has been a welcoming one.
“I didn’t go to school here as a kid – I’m from Texas – but District One has embraced me as a staff member early on and it has been an honor to to work in this district,” Norris said. “I felt supported from day one throughout the years by board members, administration, teachers, staff, administrators that I’ve worked with over the years. It’s just been a really fantastic district. I’m a huge advocate for public education and even more of an advocate for our communities here in District One.”
