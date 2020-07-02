In a recent 24/7 Wall Street article titled “Cities Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest,” Yuma was ranked No. 3 and El Centro No. 2 out of 50 metro areas currently experiencing a steady increase in confirmed cases.
According to the article, these rankings were determined by tracking state and local health departments’ data to compare the areas’ daily average of new cases over seven-day periods in the month of June as the nation’s count inclined to set a record of 37,000 new cases each day on June 24 and 25, respectively.
“This sharp increase in confirmed cases comes on the heels of many states easing social distancing restrictions,” 24/7 Wall Street wrote.
As of Wednesday at 3:15 p.m., Yuma County had 6,498 confirmed cases, 98 deaths and 126 hospitalizations, with 30 receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, while Imperial County, which houses El Centro, reported 6,532 confirmed cases (972 of which were reported active) and 97 deaths. Data for hospitalizations in Imperial County was not available.
On June 1, by contrast, Yuma County had 1,289 confirmed cases, 17 deaths and 70 hospitalizations; Imperial County’s numbers were not available.
Despite attempts by the Yuma Sun, Yuma County officials were unavailable to comment. The Imperial County Public Health Department was contacted but declined to comment.
Yuma County’s Facebook page featured a post on Monday reminding individuals to avoid the “Three C’s” — closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded places with many people nearby and close-contact settings such as close-range conversation.
“The risk of COVID-19 clusters is particularly high when the ‘Three C’s’ overlap,” the graphic read.
In addition to putting those recommendations into practice, Yuma County residents were also encouraged to continue wearing face masks in public places, wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, disinfect high-touch surfaces and stay home if sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
Both counties’ COVID-19 updates can be found online at yumacountyaz.gov and icphd.org as well as their respective social media platforms.