New rule could disqualify students from free lunches

While free breakfasts and lunches have been available to all children age 18 and younger since Arizona schools shuttered March 16 amid the coronavirus pandemic, those provisions are changing when districts begin the 2020-2021 academic year.
With new guidance given to school districts in an Arizona Department of Education (ADE) webinar on Monday, there’s another unforeseen change: students attending an online learning program that isn’t connected to a brick-and-mortar campus — such as Crane School District’s iLearning Academy, Yuma School District One’s Digital Learning Academy and Yuma Union High School District’s Yuma Online Distance Academy (YODA) — will not be eligible to receive school lunches this fall.
Described by Yuma County school nutrition directors as “a complete shock,” this change is attributed to the regulatory differences in the Summer Food Services Program (SFSP), a no-cost community nutrition program that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has allowed districts to operate under during school closures, and the School Breakfast and National School Lunch Programs (SBP and NSLP), which are strictly school nutrition programs that place enrolled students in free, reduced and paid meal categories.
Per the latest guidelines from the USDA and ADE, districts will be reverting to the SBP and NSLP models when the school year begins.
According to District One’s nutrition director Lisa Thrower, although the iLearning Academy, Digital Learning Academy and YODA are housed and provided by their respective districts, they are not recognized as district campuses, thus disqualifying those students from receiving SBP and NSLP services.
“We were not expecting this to happen, because the USDA has been pretty lenient in allowing us to handle a lot of this,” Thrower said. “In fact, ADE’s regulations are even more strict than the USDA, and usually that isn’t what happens; usually you find it’s the other way around. I think Arizona has done a good job of getting students fed up until this point. I don’t know what changed.”
To appeal for equity, Thrower is currently working to create a waiver that would recognize the District One Digital Learning Academy as its own school in order for it to appear as an option on this year’s free and reduced meal applications. When Thrower spoke to the Yuma Sun on Thursday, the request was pending approval.
“They are technically our district students and we technically should be feeding them,” she said. “From March until pretty much now, we’ve been able to feed every single student regardless of what school they go to, regardless of how old they are as long as they’re under the age of 18. It’s just confusing...how we could feed all these kids for free for all these months and now all of a sudden we’re putting a lock on a lot of that. I’m really wanting to put the pressure on ADE to allow us to feed students no matter where they’re enrolled. I just think that’s a perk that all of our community members should be able to take advantage of, regardless of where they go to school.”
In a letter addressed to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue, the School Nutrition Association made an appeal for relief on a national level, requesting an extension of summer meal services for all schools.
“USDA’s requirement for school meal programs to operate the NSLP and SBP during this unprecedented school year greatly complicates meal service, raising the risk of COVID-19 exposure during meal distribution, and increasing costs and waste for school meal programs while reducing federal reimbursements for meals served,” the association wrote on Friday. “Under NSLP/SBP, overwhelmed schools will struggle to quickly enroll millions of newly eligible students in the free and reduced-price meal program — an application and verification process already fraught with challenges. Needy families have received school meals at no charge since March and rely on this continued benefit as they struggle financially in this time of record unemployment. Schools anticipate a significant increase in the number of children unable to pay for their meals during distribution.”
Allowing schools to continue offering no-cost meals to all students this fall, according to the School Nutrition Association, would be “the most effective way to ensure meals are served safely and sustainably during the pandemic.”
Under the current guidelines, students who are connected to a brick-and-mortar site via distance learning still qualify to receive school-provided meals, but they will need to go to their respective campus for pick-up.
“There’s a difference between the online learning and the distance learning,” said Michael Clark, Crane nutrition director. “If they are distance learning, that means they’re still tied to a specific campus. If they’re online learning, that means there is no campus, it’s a virtual world.”
At this time, it appears families who have children attending multiple campuses within the same district would be able to pick up all of the meals at one site; however, if their children are enrolled in more than one district, such as one of the elementary districts and YUHSD, they would need to go to the prescribed campus in each of those districts to obtain a meal.
According to Clark, district nutrition personnel across the state will likely be painted as “the enemy” in this scenario, but at this time the regulations are beyond districts’ control.
“If it were up to me, you can bet I’d be feeding kids,” he said. “It’s my reason for doing. This is not on us, this is what we’re being told. Up until Monday, I was prepared to continue operating the way we had been operating since March. It’s extremely disappointing because I don’t see that there is less of a need, and it seems there is a whole lot of people that will no longer be able to access those meals that they’ve come to rely on. So, it feels to me, that those families that have decided it’s too risky for their children to attend an in-person campus are being punished. Some of those families that are going to be most in need are not going to be able to access that resource any longer.”
Clark encourages families to contact their state legislators to expedite the appeal for equity.
“They can do some powerful things when motivated,” he said. “Personally, I would like to see them extend the SFSP benefits and allow us to continue to operate under the emergency feeding option for the summer feeding program. Because I really feel like we’re at more need now than we were in March. Yuma County was at the highest unemployment rate for the entire state, and it’s only gotten worse. And with the unemployment bonus from the federal government ending, I think there’s going to be a lot of people that are going to be hurting.”
Another ADE webinar is slated for July 16, and Yuma County districts are hopeful that provisions will be made for nutrition departments to continue operating under SFSP, which would not require waivers for flexibility in feeding students.
“I have not given up hope that we still might find some relief from ADE,” Thrower said. “For some reason, I don’t think we’ve heard the last from them, and I do feel like they might give us a little more leniency once school starts. We just haven’t heard that yet. But the clock is ticking.”
Meanwhile, YUHSD says it is also working to find a solution that grants all students equal access to school nutrition services.
“Yuma Union High School District and our partner districts are working with ADE and the USDA for clarity, and are hopeful that the regulation is altered during this unprecedented time to allow all Yuma County children to have equal access to no-cost meals,” said district nutrition director Grace Pruit.
Parents seeking more information or wishing for their voice to be heard can call the ADE’s health and nutrition services department at (602) 542-8700 for general inquiries, or email Associate Superintendent of Health and Nutrition Melissa Conner at Melissa.Conner@azed.gov.