In the near future, students will get to study, learn and collaborate in new seats at Castle Dome Middle School’s library.
Yuma School District One reports that CDMS is receiving new flexible seating valued at $10,000 courtesy of Saxton Bradley Inc.’s (SBI) Pegasus grant. The new furniture will enable a variety of configurations to support the needs of various groups and activities.
Per the district, students are developing a broad range of workforce competencies, including initiative, ability to collaborate to solve a problem, self-agency, backward planning, time management and writing/presenting skills. By replacing the current outmoded, heavy furniture with furniture that more appropriately supports flexible grouping, CDMS expects to see student learning and collaboration enhance.
“With the grant from Saxton Bradley Incorporated, our students will be allowed to develop a learning environment that promotes innovation and community service,” said Principal Kevin Gettings.
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, a proper celebration was held at the school’s gym. Students filled up the bleachers and watched as SBI representatives officially presented the $10,000 check to District One administration, CDMS staff and students. To top off the occasion, SBI treated the middle schoolers to ice cream.
As a company specializing in educational spaces, the grant project fulfills the SBI Pegasus Award Program’s goal of promoting student engagement and supporting students’ career pathways. Each year, SBI selects recipients whose programs focus on developing career and technical skills, among other criteria.
District One concluded in a press release that “awarding Castle Dome Middle School the SBI Pegasus Award will provide the appropriate, refreshed furniture needed to ensure efficient, flexible student grouping and collaboration.”
