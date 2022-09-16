In the near future, students will get to study, learn and collaborate in new seats at Castle Dome Middle School’s library.

Yuma School District One reports that CDMS is receiving new flexible seating valued at $10,000 courtesy of Saxton Bradley Inc.’s (SBI) Pegasus grant. The new furniture will enable a variety of configurations to support the needs of various groups and activities.

