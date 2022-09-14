A road connecting US Highway 95 in Somerton and State Route 195 in San Luis is in the works.
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved an intergovernmental agreement with Somerton covering the financing of professional engineering services for the design of the Avenue D/E corridor.
The proposed 2-mile extension will connect the new port of entry to Somerton, providing a new pathway for motorists to get to the border. The project is located 25% within Somerton and 75% in Yuma County.
“Obviously, this project means a lot to some people. It means a lot to me. I wanted to see that happen a long time ago, and it’s moving gradually,” said Tony Reyes, board chairman.
“If it had been up to me, I would have gone down Somerton Avenue a long time ago, but they don’t want it there. They wanted to move it over to (Avenue) E, and there’s a lot of things happening in that area,” he noted.
“There’s basically two ways to get in and out of that town and get in and out of that area. Either you come west or south or east, but we don’t have a north-south connection,” Reyes added.
Yuma County retained Psomas, a construction engineering company. The consultant will prepare a preliminary design concept and provide geotechnical investigation reports and environmental clearance for the project. Plans call for completing the design portion by May 2023.
The estimated cost for the design and environmental clearance is $275,000, with $25,000 coming from a federal Economic Development Administration grant.
The remaining $250,000 are local funds shared between Yuma County $187,500 (75%) and Somerton $62,500 (25%).
Somerton has reviewed the agreement, and it has been approved by the city council.
“We are taking small steps towards reaching a full set of plans, and that entails also going out and acquiring the right-a-way for this corridor,” County Engineer Frank Sanchez said.
“Little by little we’re programming some money. We got some money programmed for right-a-way acquisitions and utility relocations in the upcoming years, but we are looking.”
The county applied for a federal RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) grant but did not get it.
“We’re going to keep applying and see if we can obtain some type of federal funds to complete the project,” Sanchez said.
“We didn’t get that federal grant to do it, but having a shovel-ready project always works, and whenever the opportunity comes up, and it will come up, there’s a lot of funding coming down the pike, it may be better if we just have it ready,” Reyes noted.
“To me, it means the project keeps moving forward. I remember how long it took to get Avenue B. It took like 10 years so I suppose I’d like to think that this one isn’t going to take as long,” he said.
“The more we move it forward, the better chance we have of qualifying for a grant because it’s going to be a multimillion dollar project,” Reyes added.
The supervisors approved the agreement with Somerton with a 5-0 vote.
In other action, the board approved revised language in the Construction Manager at Risk agreement with Pilkington Construction Co. for the new Yuma County Administration Building at 197 S. Main St.
David Hylland, construction project director, explained that the revised agreement will be used for the remaining phases of the project. Further amendments will only include the guaranteed maximum price amounts for demolition of the existing buildings and construction phases of the project.
Some of the details worked out in the revised agreement include overhead profit, general conditions and how the builder’s fee and sales tax was applied to those things. In some cases, adjustments were made to open up the project so more sub-trades could participate.
“Things such as the subcontractor insurance requirements were adjusted so that we can encourage more competition, give more local support to contribute to the project. Limits as they were previously were likely going to prohibit some firms from being able to participate,” Hylland said.
The full construction guaranteed maximum price proposal will likely go before the supervisors in February.
“Hopefully no further language in the document itself will require any further changes,” he noted.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the building up,” Reyes quipped. “I’ve been around long enough to know that projects take years and projects of this magnitude will take a long time. I just wanted to see it during my lifetime.”
The supervisors approved the revised agreement with a 5-0 vote.