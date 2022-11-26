vet home
Glenna “Maria” Johnson, (left) speaking with Facility Administrator David Barrientos, is the first and only female resident of the new Arizona State Veteran Home – Yuma. She needed a place to live after her younger sister, who had been her caretaker, retired and wanted to start traveling.

 photo By JAMES GILBERT/yuma sun

Veterans in Yuma now have a another option for care, thanks to the new Arizona State Veteran Home – Yuma.

Having officially opened its doors in early October, the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services’ (ADVS) new facility is actively accepting residents.

