Veterans in Yuma now have a another option for care, thanks to the new Arizona State Veteran Home – Yuma.
Having officially opened its doors in early October, the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services’ (ADVS) new facility is actively accepting residents.
The 80-bed facility, which is one of four in the state, is located at 6051 E. 34th St. and provides professional skilled nursing and rehabilitative care to geriatric and chronically ill veterans who have been honorably discharged.
The state-of-the-art facility consists of four unique neighborhood buildings, each with 20 private rooms, that connect a community center.
Residents also have access to an outdoor courtyard.
With 17 residents already residing at the home, Facility Administrator David Barrientos is urging veterans to start applying soon.
“We have already started hiring the staff for our second neighborhood building,” Barrientos said. “Hopefully we can open it sometime in January.”
The new home isn’t just open to veterans. Their spouses and Gold Star family members are also eligible to be residents.
“Sometimes it is a male veteran whose wife has medical needs,” Barrientos said. “Other times it might be a female veteran with a husband in need of medical care, so it goes both ways.”
The new home’s first and only current female resident, Glenna “Maria” Johnson, said the facility a blessing.
“It is great. I love it. The care here is top notch,” Johnson said. “They really do care more about helping us than just giving us a place to stay.”
From San Diego, Johnson spent six years on active duty and six years in the reserves serving the country in the U.S. Navy as an aircraft mechanic.
After leaving the service she worked another 25 years at Yuma Proving Ground, where she retired in 2013 as engineering technical writer supervisor.
“It felt compelling to work every day for our freedom fighters, testing the equipment for them,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who has Parkinson’s disease, needed a place to live after her younger sister, who had been her caretaker, retired and wanted to start traveling.
“She couldn’t do it with me in her home,” Johnson said. “My son is living here so I decided to move back to Yuma”
While veterans don’t currently have to reside in Arizona to be eligible to live at the new home, Barrientos said that will change once the facility reaches full capacity.
“Right now, we aren’t worried about it,” Barrientos said. “Once we are full and have a waiting list. preference will be given to Arizona residents.”
Veterans interested in becoming residents can call the ASVH hotline at (602) 234-5678.