The quality of broadcasts and streams of Yuma City Council meetings should improve with the installation of new technology, hopefully leading to improved participation by citizens watching remotely.
The council on Wednesday authorized the purchase of a TriCaster, a video production system, and associated equipment from Troxell Communications of Phoenix. The city will use a cooperative purchase agreement from Mohave Educational Services to make the $140,765 purchase.
Acting Administrator Jay Simonton told the council that his particular item would allow the public to participate remotely.
“Right now we’re struggling with Zoom. That technology wasn’t around when this TriCaster was installed,” he said.
Yuma uses Zoom to allow citizens to participate in meetings remotely, a process initiated with the start of the pandemic. The new equipment should lead to improved performance of Zoom and other video conferencing platforms.
The city will use COVID-19 stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to make the purchase. In response to a question from Councilman Gary Knight, Simonton confirmed that ARPA funds can be used for these kinds of projects and noted that “it makes sense.”
The goal, according to a staff report, is to “enable the city to better communicate with citizens and enhance transparency by providing high-quality broadcasts and streams of council meetings, while incorporating cutting-edge video communication tools.”
The TriCaster switcher is currently used to conduct meetings in the Council Chambers. This piece of equipment allows meetings held in the chambers to be cablecast and streamed to residents.
The staff report pointed out that the current switcher is more than 9 years old and has reached the end of its useful life. The warranty has ended and technical support is no longer available by the manufacturer.
The new TriCaster and associated equipment will replace the current audio/video switcher and projectors in the Council Chambers. The TriCaster 2 device merges live video switching, broadcast graphics, virtual sets, special effects, audio mixing, recording, social media publishing and web streaming into an integrated, portable and compact appliance, the report states.
The TriCaster also allows for seamless switching between presentation images, video and third-party video feeds, staff said.
In addition to the new video production capabilities, the new TriCaster integrates with every major video communications application, such as Zoom, Skype, Teams, etc.
The new equipment will also use a Network Device Interface to communicate with the five cameras mounted in the chambers to provide faster, higher quality imaging and enhanced audio quality.
This purchase also includes two new laser projectors that will replace the existing ones in the chambers. The existing projectors have reached the end of their useful life as well, and image quality has been deteriorating.
The new projectors will provide a higher quality display image with up to 20,000 hours of life with no need for bulb replacement, staff stated.