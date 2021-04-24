Built in just 20 days, a new 90,000 square foot temporary soft-sided migrant processing facility, which sits on five acres of the parking lot behind Yuma Sector Headquarters building, officially began operations Tuesday afternoon.
The tent-like structure, which provides more capacity for the short-term holding for the family units and unaccompanied children arriving at the U.S./Mexico border, can accommodate between 125 to 500 individuals based on COVID-19 spacing considerations.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol spokesperson Vincent Dulesky said that based on current COVID-19 spacing considerations, however, capacity at the new facility is 250.
According to Dulesky, security and cleaning of the facility are being done under contract so no agents will be staffing it, leaving them free to continue their work patrolling the border.
Dulesky added the Yuma Sector is currently apprehending between 350 and 450 illegal entrants per day.
The new processing center is equipped with 24 computer stations, which will allow agents to gather information and screen detainees more quickly.
The facility is weatherproof and climate controlled and has four living areas, each divided into eight 8,200 square feet pods; a laundry facility; multipurpose showers and changing areas; an intake and medical evaluation area; and expanded processing capabilities.
In addition to having lockers, kitchen equipment and storage boxes for personal property, the facility is also equipped with guard towers and an interior and perimeter closed circuit television system.
While the number of people entering the country illegally has always fluctuated, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reported that since April 2020 it has seen a surge in the number of migrants from the Western Hemisphere due in part to worsening economic conditions brought on by the COVID 19 pandemic and natural disasters affecting the area.
As a result, the Yuma Sector has experienced an increase in activity along its 126-mile section of the border and had been unable to hold everyone that was apprehended.
In an effort to expand the holding capacity in the Yuma Sector, USCBP awarded a contract to Deployed Resources LLC on March 19 to construct a temporary migrant processing facility
Built at an initial cost of $25 million for a base four-month period of operation, the facility can remain in operation for up to an additional four months at a cost of $4.6 million a month.
Meanwhile, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents continue to encounter unaccompanied children entering the country illegally on a daily basis. Over the past week, the agency reported that agents apprehended a total of 164 unaccompanied children.
Unaccompanied children, defined as children not in the presence of a parent or legal guardian, are often left in the hands of smugglers and sent across the border by themselves without any consideration for their safety and well-being.
Approximately half of all those being caught along the 1,950-mile-long U.S.-Mexico border are now families and unaccompanied children from Central American countries who are seeking asylum in the U.S.
Speaking with a group of reporters during a phone call on March 26, a senior U.S. Customs and Border Security official stated that the number of illegal entrants being apprehended each day along southwestern border has surpassed the number that Border Patrol agents saw during the height of the 2019 crisis.
According to the most recent CBP statistics, 2,931 family units have been taken into custody in the Yuma Sector Border Patrol’s area of responsibility since the start of the fiscal year in October, which is a 34 percent increase over the 2,184 apprehended during the same period in 2019.
As for unaccompanied children, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended 945 so far this fiscal year, compared to 464 in 2019, which is a 104 percent increase.
CBP statistics also indicated that 5,824 single adults have been arrested in the Yuma Sector since February, which represents a 324 percent increase over the 1,335 from last year.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.