A facility to ease overcrowding is coming to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol headquarters.
Mayor Douglas Nicholls confirmed on Monday that one of the new facilities in Arizona will be built in Yuma, within the compound of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol headquarters, adding that it will be similar to the massive tent facility erected there in June 2019.
He said the new soft-sided facility, which will be air conditioned, will include floors, laundry facilities, bathrooms and showers, along with ample room for sleeping. It is designed to be a safer environment for unaccompanied children and families.
Nicholls cautioned, however, that the issue remains that if the federal government doesn’t increase its holding capacity, many Border Patrols Sectors, including the Yuma Sector, will have to keep releasing families into the community.
“I don’t know if it will end up solving all the concerns,” Nicholls said of the new facility.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently announced plans to construct new migrant detention facilities in Arizona and Texas to temporarily house the growing number of families and unaccompanied minors being apprehended along the country’s southwest border.
“The situation at the southwest border is difficult. We are working around the clock to manage it and will continue to do so,” Mayorkas said. “That is our job. We are making progress and we are executing on our plan. It will take time and we will not waver in our commitment to succeed.”
In his statement, Mayorkas explained that the facilities are intended to ease overcrowding at Border Patrol stations, where he acknowledges that some unaccompanied minors are being held well beyond the legal limit.
The Biden administration also recently announced that it is deploying the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help handle the spike in unaccompanied minors along the border.
Moyorkas noted that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is on pace to apprehend more individuals on the southwest border than it has in the last 20 years.
As a result, CBP has warned that it has more unsupervised children than it can process.
According to CBP statistics, 29,010 unaccompanied minors have been apprehended along the southwest border since the start of the fiscal year in October. So far this fiscal year in the Yuma Sector, Border Patrol agents have apprehended 945 unaccompanied minors.
Agent Vincent Dulesky of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol released a statement saying there have always been fluctuations in the number of individuals agents encounter at the border, and as such, the agency is continuing to adapt accordingly.
“Based on past experience, evaluation of operational requirements and challenges due to COVID-19 space requirements, we need additional processing facilities when we see numbers rising,” the statement read.
It also indicated that as CBP works to build and improve permanent facilities for the safe and orderly processing of individuals at the border, temporary soft-sided facilities are sometimes necessary to meet operational needs that may arise due to specific situations, particularly under challenging situations.
“We have definitely seen an increase in the number of unaccompanied children and family units the past couple of months,” Dulesky said.
Since April 2020, CBP has seen an increase in border encounters due to worsening economic conditions brought on by the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters impacting the area.
According to Mayorkas, while most families apprehended at the southwest border are currently being deported, Border Patrol agents are encountering unaccompanied children every day, some as young as six and seven years old.
“A child who is under the age of 18 and not accompanied by their parent or legal guardian is considered under the law to be an unaccompanied child,” Mayorkas wrote. “They are vulnerable children and we have ended the prior administration’s practice of expelling them.”
All unaccompanied children are taken to Border Patrol facilities, where they are required to be processed and transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services within 72-hours of their apprehension.
HHS holds the child for testing and quarantine, and shelters the child until the child is placed with a sponsor here in the United States.
In more than 80 percent of cases, the child has a family member already residing in the country.
In more than 40 percent of cases, that family member is a parent or legal guardian. These are children being reunited with their families who will care for them.
The children then go through immigration proceedings where they are able to present an amnesty claim.
However, due to constraints related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, children are staying in custody for longer and as a result the 72-hour timeframe to transfer the child to HHS is not always met.