A new trial date has been set for one of the two men charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside a Yuma bar two years ago.
Jerome Lee Hall, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $400,000 cash-only bond, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting death of 36-year-old Tyrone Hall.
His trial, which is now scheduled to begin on May 24 and continue until June 15, will take place before Superior Court Judge Darci Weede.
Hall’s attorney, Jose Padilla of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, asked for a two-week continuance during a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Tuesday, saying he was not prepared to have a trial date set yet.
He said the potential expert witness he planned on hiring has not confirmed yet whether he will be available to offer testimony.
Prosecutor Joshua Salisbury said that he wanted a trial date set because a previous trial had to be vacated over an issue the defense had regarding digital photos.
Weede agreed and informed Padilla that he had four months until the trial started, which should be ample time to make arrangements with his expert witness.
The murdered man’s wife also spoke at the hearing and she too asked that a trial date be set.
“This is an open wound,” she told the court. “This man murdered my husband two years ago and we had a three-month old child at the time. Our daughter will never know her dad.”
Weede scheduled a final pretrial conference for 8:30 a.m. March 21.
According to Yuma police, the incident happened at approximately 12:19 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2021, with officers responding to the Maverick Bar, located in the 1400 block of South 4th Avenue, in reference to an aggravated assault.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds, a 36-year-old male and 32-year-old female.
The male, later identified as Tyrone Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition.
Tyrone Hall and the 32-year-old female had been patrons together at the bar and were shot after they left the establishment.
Also arrested and charged in the incident is 35-year-old Brandon Hall.