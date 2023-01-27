A new trial date was set Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the three men charged in connection to an incident in which guns were pointed at people outside of a bar.
Rene Castaneda-Benitez, who has posted bail and appeared at the hearing out of custody, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of misconduct involving weapons.
When asked by Superior Court Judge David Haws how long he thought it would take to try the case, Castaneda-Benitez’s attorney, Jose Padilla, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, said three or four days.
Prosecutor Steven Kyholm added that the state would prefer the trial to be set for some time this summer.
After hearing from both counsel, Haws scheduled Castaneda-Benitez’s trial to begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 12.
He also ordered that all final lists of witnesses and jury instructions should be filed before the next hearing, which he scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 16.
All motions were also ordered to be filed in a timely manner.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Castaneda-Benitez and two other suspects were involved in a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, 2526 E. 16th St. on Feb. 8. The suspects allegedly pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business but departed before deputies arrived.
While deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned again in a vehicle and were detained. The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.
All three suspects were later arrested.
Also charged in connection to the incident are Antonio Campa-Robles and Marvin Iniguez.