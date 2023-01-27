A new trial date was set Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the three men charged in connection to an incident in which guns were pointed at people outside of a bar.

Rene Castaneda-Benitez, who has posted bail and appeared at the hearing out of custody, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of misconduct involving weapons.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you