The Yuma County Recorder’s Office started mailing new voter identification cards to all active Yuma County voters on Friday.
The new voter ID cards reflect changes that were required by the redistricting that was completed as a result of the 2020 census.
Voters who do not receive a new voter ID card in the mail within seven to 10 days should contact the Recorder’s Office to request a replacement.
Redistricting is the process of redrawing district boundaries every 10 years based on the latest census results. In Arizona, Proposition 106 transferred the responsibility of drawing congressional and state legislative districts from the state Legislature to the Independent Redistricting Commission. Local officials handle redrawing local districts.
The purpose is to ensure fair representation by adjusting districts to account for population shifts. This means voters may be placed in different congressional, legislative or local districts.