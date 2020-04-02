The Yuma City Council met Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, with each member sitting in every other chair on the dais to conform with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
The meeting was closed to the public but streamed live. Citizens were asked to submit comments via email, but the city did not receive any public comments on agenda items.
Mayor Doug Nicholls said that the agenda is being kept light and including only items that are necessary. The work session normally scheduled for Tuesday was canceled.
Lt. Mike Wilcher of the Yuma Police Department presented a database program from Galls LLC of Lexington, Kentucky, that tracks police uniforms and accessories used by police officers, some civilian personnel and Municipal Court officers.
The inventory system also allows officers to order items from an online catalog that are not covered by the department, such as boots, and pay for it themselves. Not only do the officers get the city’s discount, the department can also ensure that officers are wearing the proper equipment.
The system alerts the department when some items, such as vests, need to be replaced and that it’s time to reapply for grants to cover the cost.
The program will make it possible for the department to eliminate several thousands of dollars of “dead” inventory now sitting in a warehouse, Wilcher said. Aside from a few uniforms kept on hand in case an officer damages a uniform while on duty, the “dead” inventory includes equipment that is no longer current or usable by the department.
As another plus, Police Chief Susan Smith explained, Galls has agreed to take back the excessive equipment and give the department credit for it.
Galls designed the database for YPD and it belongs to the department at no cost. The department budgeted an estimated annual expenditure of $77,000, the same as last year, for uniforms and equipment this coming year.
The council approved the database system as part of the motion consent agenda.
Councilwoman Leslie McClendon questioned a job order with DPE Construction in an amount not to exceed $252,939 for improvements to eight city-owned parking lots. After Nicholls declared a conflict and left the dais, McClendon pointed out that the parking lots look fine. Deputy City Administrator Jay Simonton noted that a surface seal would be applied to extend the life of the pavement. He said that the parking lots seem fine, but if they don’t protect the pavement now, it will deteriorate.
Another item on the motion consent agenda discussed — and consequently approved — by the council was public administration software for one year in the amount of $159,000 with Tyler Technologies of Yarmouth, Maine.
Councilman Gary Knight asked whether the company had local support in case the city needed it. Finance Director Lisa Marlin noted that the company has a presence in all 50 states, however, most troubleshooting is done remotely. Nevertheless, the company has a customer service representative who can come on site if requested.
The council also approved the remaining items on the motion consent agenda:
• The purchase and delivery of maintenance, repair and operations supplies, parts, equipment, materials, and related services at an estimated annual expenditure of $184,000 from W.W. Grainger Lake of Forest, Illinois.
• A $176,850 grant award from and two contracts with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
• A change to the existing terms of employment related to a monthly vehicle allowance to the city administrator and deputy city administrator to $600 per month each, rather than a city-furnished vehicle, shifting all responsibility and risk from the city onto the vehicle owner.
The council also approved a resolution ordering landscaping improvements for Municipal Improvement District No. 113, which serves the Autumn Valley Subdivision.
They also adopted an ordinance calling for the rezoning of 2.28 acres from agriculture to general commercial for the property located at 6544 E. 32nd St. The property is the location of a Circle K convenience store and fuel station, in operation since 1987. The existing Circle K will be demolished and rebuilt as a larger store in a slightly different location with new fuel stations.
In addition, a proposed update to the licensing requirements for swap meets was introduced. It comes after staff discovered a discrepancy between the business and zoning regulations. Currently, the business regulations define a swap meet as an operation composed of 100 or more stalls. However, the zoning regulations define swap meets as an operation composed of two or more stalls.
To provide consistency throughout the code, staff is recommending updating the minimum number of stalls for a swap meet from 100 to two, to be consistent with the zoning regulations. Additionally, if approved, the license tax schedule would be updated to a sliding scale, determining fees based on the number of stalls.
Councilman Mike Shelton said he appreciates this proposed update and noted that it would be “positive for the arts community.”