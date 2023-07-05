U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) was well-represented at the Caballeros de Yuma’s 37th annual Fourth of July Flag Raising Ceremony at Armed Forces Park earlier this morning.

Commander Col. John Nelson served as keynote speaker, YPG Chaplain (Capt.) Ryan Pearse gave the ceremony’s invocation, and during the ceremony the Yuma Military Affairs Council recognized YPG’s NCO of the Year, Sgt. 1st Class Justin Devaul of the Airborne Test Force, and Soldier of the Year, Pvt. 1st Class Mekhii McTerry of the YPG Health Clinic. Sgt. 1st Class David Fuchs of the Military Freefall School presented the flag at the opening of the ceremony.

