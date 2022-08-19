All three men charged in connection to a shooting in May that left a man dead had hearings in Yuma County Superior Court Thursday morning.

Joshua Cota, 32, is represented by attorney Richard Parks of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, and his brother, Gregory Cota, 21, is represented by Zachery Dumyhan of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office. The Cota brothers appeared together.

