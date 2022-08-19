All three men charged in connection to a shooting in May that left a man dead had hearings in Yuma County Superior Court Thursday morning.
Joshua Cota, 32, is represented by attorney Richard Parks of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, and his brother, Gregory Cota, 21, is represented by Zachery Dumyhan of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office. The Cota brothers appeared together.
However, 25-year-old Johnny Albert Valenzuela Escalante was seen separately.
When asked to provide an update on the status of the case against the Cota brothers, Parks explained that he was still in the process of reviewing more than 500 pages of discovery.
Dumyhan, however, asked that the next hearing date be set and informed the court that his client does not wish to waive any time.
In a separate hearing for Escalante, attorney Paul Abbate stated that he too was in the process of reviewing discovery and requested his client’s case be designated a complex case.
The request prompted prosecutor Megan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office to ask the court for time to file a written motion on behalf of the state before the court issues its ruling.
All three men appeared before Superior Court Rodger Nelson, who scheduled their next hearings for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 22.
The Cota brothers and Escalante have each been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Leonardo Melendez and are being held on $1 million cash-only bonds.
The Cota brothers were arrested by Somerton police on July 7, while Escalante was taken into custody on July 10 at his residence in Maricopa.
Escalante is also the registered owner of the vehicle used in the killing and is believed to have been the get-away driver, according to police.
On May 30, at approximately 3:35 a.m. Somerton police officers responded to the 400 block of East Orchid Street after receiving a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a garage.
The man, later identified as Melendez, was transported by a Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he later died.