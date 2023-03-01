A man charged in connection to shooting at passing vehicles had a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court Tuesday.
Attorney Richard Parks, who represents Justin Paice, requested a conditions of release hearing be held for his client.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A man charged in connection to shooting at passing vehicles had a hearing in Yuma County Superior Court Tuesday.
Attorney Richard Parks, who represents Justin Paice, requested a conditions of release hearing be held for his client.
Parks also informed the court that his client is still undergoing treatment in the Yuma County jail’s restoration to competency program and asked that a status hearing be set within 90 days.
Parks’ final request was for a court order to be issued requiring that a final report from the jail’s restoration to competency program be completed by no later than March 14.
Last month Parks, who is with the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, informed the court that Paice is making progress and that he would be filing paperwork so his client could complete his mental competency at an out-of-custody treatment facility.
Superior Court Judge Darci Weede granted Parks’ requests after hearing no opposition from the prosecution.
Paice, whose appearance was waived for the hearing, has been charged with a total of 15 felony offenses, including five counts of attempted first-degree murder and seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other charges include two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor and one count of aggravated assault of a peace officer. Paice remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
His next hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on March 21.
In August, deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 13000 block of East 51st Lane in reference to a shooting disturbance.
When deputies arrived, they were informed that a man was shooting at vehicles in the area. Vehicles and at least one residence were struck by gunfire.
Additional deputies and Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrived and secured the area.
Members of the YCSO Special Response Team, which was also dispatched to the scene, eventually shot Paice with a less-than-lethal weapon system after he refused to comply with orders to put his gun down.
He was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Yuma County jail.
No injuries were sustained during the incident.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing this afternoon. High 64F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Mainly sunny. High 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.