The next hearing in Yuma County Superior Court has been set for 63-year-old Jerry Lee Klahn, who allegedly stabbed his brother and sister-in-law to death.
Klahn’s attorney, Joshua Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, requested the next hearing be set in approximately 60 days, noting he has not received all the disclosure in the case yet.
“This case is quite serious,” said Tesoriero.
Klahn remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $2 million cash-only bond.
Klahn has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder per domestic violence in connection to the deaths of his 60-year-old brother, Kenneth Baese, and his 57-year-old wife, Eileen.
Max Baese, the son of the two victims, was also present at the hearing and addressed the court, saying Klahn took the two most important people in his life.
“My mother died in my arms,” Baese said. “You do not deserve to live, and I deserve my parents back.”
Judge Brandon Kinsey granted Tesoriero’s request and scheduled Klahn’s next hearing for 9 a.m. Nov. 15.
In July, Yuma police responded to the area of the 600 block of 9th Avenue for a domestic disturbance call.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two adults with multiple stab wounds in the backyard of the residence.
The investigation revealed that a 63-year-old man, who lives on the property, had stabbed the homeowners, Kenneth and Eileen Baese, multiple times.
They were pronounced deceased at the scene
Klahn, who was still at the residence, was found to have sustained multiple knife wounds also.
He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for treatment.