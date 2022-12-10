A Yuma County Superior Court judge continued Thursday’s trial-setting hearing for a man charged in connection to a double homicide until the suspect could be present.
At the start of the hearing, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson informed attorney Antonio Bustamante that his client had not been brought over from the jail because he tried to assault a deputy and grab his gun the last time he was in court.
Bustamante of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office represents Francisco Dominguez, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of misconduct with weapons.
Nelson asked Bustatmante if he would waive his client’s presence for the hearing, saying he did not want Dominguez in the courtroom again due to danger he posed.
While Bustatmante agreed, he requested his client be present at the next hearing so a trial date could be set, adding that his client would likely not know what was going on if he was not present.
Nelson granted his request and scheduled Dominguez’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 12, which is a day he usually does not have cases before the bench.
Dominguez remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
According to Yuma police, officers responded to the 1200 block of West 3rd Street at approximately 5:16 a.m. on Nov. 20 for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two men who had been shot.
The first man, who was later identified as 43-year-old Pedro Aguayo Ramos, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, 38-year-old Christian Gonzalez, died at 1:30 p.m. the same day at a Phoenix-area hospital.
Yuma police arrested Dominguez that day.