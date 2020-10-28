The next hearing for the man charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in July that killed a 68-year-old woman will be a final management conference later this year.
In providing the court with an update on the status of the case, attorney Theodore Abrams, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, explained that he will be meeting with the prosecutor to review and discuss evidence in the case.
He added that, given the nature of the case, it will probably take some time to complete.
Abrams represents 44-year-old Eric Thompson, who has been charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail and appeared at the hearing via video feed.
After hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey, who is presiding over the case, scheduled Thompson’s next court appearance for 9 a.m. on Dec. 1.
Thompson was arrested at approximately 8:25 a.m. on Sept. 11 on a warrant by the Yuma Police Department Traffic Unit and Investigation Division in the 6100 Block of East 42nd Street.
According to Yuma police, on July 29 at approximately 3:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of South Avenue 6E, in reference to a “man down” call.
The initial investigation revealed a 68-year-old female, who was found on the side of the road, had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
Officers found the vehicle that was involved the following month, Aug. 5, thanks to tips from the community which YPD received through both the 78-Crime line and direct calls made to the department.
