One of the two men charged in connection to a fatal shooting at a convenience store parking lot three years ago had his next hearing scheduled in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday.
When asked by Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson for an update on the status of the case, Phoenix attorney Michael Burnays, who was appearing telephonically, said he needed to request a continuance.
Burnays, who represents Gabriel Aragon, explained that he had to file a written motion to the court to postpone a settlement conference for his client.
It has been rescheduled and is now set to happen later this month, he continued.
Since prosecutor Megan Gallagher of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office did not oppose it, Nelson granted Burnay’s request and scheduled Aragon’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 8.
Aragon has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft, and theft of means of transportation in the death of 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo.
He has also been charged with hindering prosecution and two counts of criminal damage and remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
On March 8, 2019, at approximately 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 W. 8th St.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island.
The victim, who was later identified as Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.