The man charged in connection to breaking into a home earlier this year and committing a sexual assault will have his next hearing in September.
During what was a brief status hearing Wednesday in Yuma County Superior Court attorney Joshua Tesoriero requested that a settlement conference be held in the case.
He added that he has already filed a written motion with the court and was now making the request verbally.
Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office represents Antonio Payne, who has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of burglary.
Payne, who appeared in person at the hearing, remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond.
His next hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 7.
In March, Yuma police officers responded to the 800 block of West 32nd Street for a report of an intruder who committed a sexual assault.
The initial investigation revealed that a male suspect made entry into a residence and sexually assaulted a female victim.
The suspect then fled the scene.
Investigators from the Yuma Police Department’s sex crimes unit conducted a follow-up investigation which later identified Payne as a suspect.
Payne was located in April and brought in for questioning. A search warrant was also conducted at his residence, where police said evidence was recovered.
As a result, he was arrested and taken into custody.