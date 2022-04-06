The next hearing for the 61-year-old man who allegedly strangled his brother during a fight was scheduled Tuesday in Yuma County Superior Court.
During a brief hearing, attorney Ray Hanna, the interim director of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, informed the court that the prosecution has made full disclosure in the case.
He added that he will probably ask for a trial date at his client’s next hearing.
Hanna represents Adolfo Haros-Kempton, who has been charged with one count of second-degree murder. Haros-Kempton remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
When asked by Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey if the state intended on offering a plea in the case, a prosecutor said it was planning to do so but wants to speak with the victims first.
Kinsey scheduled Haros-Kempton’s next court hearing for 8:30 a.m. on May 3.
Haros-Kempton was arrested in February when deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 5200 block of S. West Street for a report of a deceased man.
When deputies arrived at the location, they met with the reporting party, who stated that two men were having a verbal argument and that it had led to a physical altercation.
The physical altercation led to Haros-Kempton allegedly placing the victim in a choke hold, causing him to lose consciousness.
Life-saving measures were performed on the victim. However, he was pronounced deceased.
Haros-Kempton was found by deputies in a nearby abandoned trailer and arrested.
