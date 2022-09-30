The next hearing for the Phoenix woman and San Luis man who are facing drug and weapons-related charges that stem from a traffic stop on Interstate 8 was set Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court.
Appearing before Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, attorney Jeremy Claridge stated that he has received all the disclosure in his client’s case and is in the process of negotiating a plea agreement.
He then requested that his client’s next hearing be set.
Claridge represents Carlos Ramirez-Gutierrez, who has been charged with nine felony offenses, including three counts of possession of a narcotic drug for sale, and one count each of conspiracy to transport and sell a narcotic drug and possession of a dangerous drug for sale.
He has also been charged with possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, possession of a weapon in a drug offense, illegally conducting an enterprise and money laundering.
Ramirez-Gutierrez remains in custody on a $20,000 cash-only bond.
Attorney Heather Vinci, who represents Laura Robles, made the same request, but in a separate hearing. She added that her client has received a plea offer.
Robles, who is being held on a $50,000 bond, has been charged with illegally conducting an enterprise, conspiracy to transport and sell a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug for sale, all of which are felonies.
Their next hearings have been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 3. Robles and Ramirez-Gutierrez are being prosecuted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
The incident happened on Wednesday, July 13, when a state trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety pulled over a Toyota RAV4 being driven by Robles for a moving violation near milepost 21, by Wellton.
During the traffic stop, the state trooper observed signs of criminal activity and searched the vehicle, which led to the discovery of 11.9 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills.
Robles was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail.
Later that day, AZDPS Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) detectives served a related search warrant at Ramirez-Gutierrez’s San Luis residence.
Approximately 2.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.18 pounds of fentanyl pills, 2.08 pounds of fentanyl powder and 1.18 pounds of unknown powder were found at the residence and seized.
Detectives also found and seized two high-capacity rifles, six handguns, two firearm suppressors, magazines, ammunition, one BB gun replica rifle, two vehicles and $2,436 in U.S. currency.
Ramirez-Gutierrez was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail.