A victim addressed the court in separate hearings on Thursday for the two defendants charged in connection to the death of a 31-year-old Yuma man who had been reported missing, saying he hoped their cases would be resolved quickly
The man, who spoke via telephone, said he hoped the defendants – Jonissa Jones and Erick Chavez – would plead guilty to what they had done and accept the consequences.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, said while he understood, due to the all the litigation that is involved in a murder case, it was going to take some time to bring them to a close.
Jones and Chavez, who were already in custody on other charges, were arrested in connection to Runnion’s murder by Yuma police in July.
In providing the court with an update on the status of Jones’ case, attorney Ray Hanna, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, asked that a final management hearing be set.
He added that a plea bargain has been offered to his client in one the cases against his client, but did not specify if it was related to the murder.
Jones, who was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service had an active warrant for her arrest in another unrelated case at the time and had been sought by multiple state and federal agencies in California since June 14.
She remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on three separate cash-only bonds totaling $535,000 and has been charged with seven felony offenses including premeditated 1st-degree murder and 1st-degree murder.
Jones has also been charged with kidnapping, hindering prosecution, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of narcotic drugs for sale.
After hearing no opposition from the prosecution Judge Nelson scheduled the next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 9.
Attorney Zachery Dumyahn, of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office, who represents Chavez, also asked the court to set the next hearing in his client’s case.
He explained that, due to the nature of the case, there is a lot of disclosure and he is still in the process of reviewing all of it.
He added that the defense is still conducting its investigation into the incident.
Chavez’s next hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 23.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on cash-only bonds totaling more than $100,000.
In addition to premeditated 1st-degree murder and 1st-degree murder, Chavez has also been charged with three counts of theft of means of transportation and aggravated assault of a police officer.
Other charges against Chavez include: possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, hindering prosecution and kidnapping.
Runnion had not been seen since 10:30 p.m. on March 22, when he left his apartment to go meet with someone who was going to fix his car.
On April 1, Yuma police received information that led to the discovery of Runnion’s remains and the location of his burnt out vehicle.
Yuma police also received information about two possible suspects, but did not immediately release any information due to the sensitivity of the case.
Runnion had been shot in the back, stabbed multiple in the head, and his body burned.
Jones and Chavez also allegedly spread remains of Runnion’s body from Somerton to California. One of his family members is a witness against Chavez in an unrelated case as well.
