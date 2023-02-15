The next in the series of Community Conversations with the Mayor will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Mesa Heights Community Resource Center, 2150 S. Arizona Ave., focusing on the Mesa Heights area.
Community Conversations is a platform for local residents of all ages and backgrounds to ask questions, voice concerns, engage in dialogue or simply participate by listening. These meetings rotate to different locations and take place following traditional working hours in an effort to maximize accessibility.